Dribbble Invitations

Dani Alves
Dani Alves
dribbble invite invitations
Hey guys.. I received 2 invitations from Dribbble a few weeks ago.

So, If there's anyone interested in being an active designer in this community, you should email me (mail[at]danielaalves.net) with a link to your Portfolio.

You can also do it by following me on twitter and leaving a message (@adanielaalves ).

Even if you have not a portfolio, it would be really relevant if you have some shots of recent work.

Looking forward to see some good work ;)

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Dani Alves
Dani Alves
