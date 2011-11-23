Dribbble Invitations

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys.. I received 2 invitations from Dribbble a few weeks ago.
So, If there's anyone interested in being an active designer in this community, you should email me (mail[at]danielaalves.net) with a link to your Portfolio.
You can also do it by following me on twitter and leaving a message (@adanielaalves ).
Even if you have not a portfolio, it would be really relevant if you have some shots of recent work.
Looking forward to see some good work ;)