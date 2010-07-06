Emil Bonsaksen

Marina Solutions - header

Emil Bonsaksen
Emil Bonsaksen
Hire Me
  • Save
Marina Solutions - header header texture
Download color palette

A website I'm working on for a company selling marina systems.

Update: Site is live her: http://www.marinas.no

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
Emil Bonsaksen
Emil Bonsaksen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Emil Bonsaksen

View profile
    • Like