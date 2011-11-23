Angela Crystal

Paper, Lace and Things to do

Paper, Lace and Things to do
Site I designed and coded rather quickly for our wedding. The purple background perfectly matches the texture on our homemade invitations and the lace is the same pattern as my dress.

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
