Desktop Collection II

Desktop Collection II
Released a new set of desktop backgrounds - an evolution of my first set featuring light, dark and wood versions. All built up using textures, light sources and some generous blending.

You can grab them at a bunch of different resolutions (with iOS versions) over at http://dizzyup.co.uk/wallpapers

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
