Holiday Sale Newsletter template - Product detail

Sneak peek of a new work in progress. I'm working on a newsletter template for shops/stores with different layouts.
In this case the shop can add to the newsletter some featured items, or new special offers with its photo and the new price.
Because it's a newsletter template and so it need to be compatible with all the major email systems, the design can not support some details like image-background down text, css3, etc. So the final design must be minimal and clean.
Your opinion is welcome :)
More shots to come in next days and also the link where it can be grabbed when it's ready.