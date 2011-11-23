Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

Metro Style UI Application Icons

Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Hire Me
  • Save
Metro Style UI Application Icons metro metro style dynamis style framework icon icons collection user experience ux coming soon phone mobile iphone web desktop
Download color palette

Working on the Metro Style UI Icons set for applications. Stay tuned at https://metrodynamis.com

Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jose E. Gonzalez Modecir

View profile
    • Like