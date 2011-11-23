Peter Falkous

One God print

One God print skull print screen print tattoo masonic
I did this as a screen print about a year ago now but just had an order for 10 copies, so I did them as Giclée prints this time and they look so crisp now. The detail stands out so much.

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
