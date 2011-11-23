Eric Nyffeler

Scuba Sneak Peak take2

Eric Nyffeler
Eric Nyffeler
  • Save
Scuba Sneak Peak take2 texture illustration distress bones diamond fish t-shirt shirt water
Download color palette

Here's that second image of the scuba we promised. Fully textured and totally trashed.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Eric Nyffeler
Eric Nyffeler

More by Eric Nyffeler

View profile
    • Like