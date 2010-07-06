Soleio

Facebook Typeahead 2010

There isn’t a product designer on this planet who has a better frontend developer by his side than Tom Occhino.

I haven’t met an engineer with as solid an instinct for interactions and product like this guy. I’m lucky to have worked at Facebook—but I am damn lucky to have worked with Tomo.

Can’t wait for this new typeahead to ship.

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
