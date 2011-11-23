Birgit Zimmermann

Breeding Evaluation

Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann
  • Save
Breeding Evaluation website textures league gothic horses typography data modeling
Download color palette

trying to make some breeding evaluation scores look good. It's fun to get to model this kind of data, because you can start with the conventions and work from there.

What d'ya think?

View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Birgit Zimmermann
Birgit Zimmermann

More by Birgit Zimmermann

View profile
    • Like