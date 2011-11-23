Morten Fogde Christensen

editorial - airport security

editorial - airport security editorial illustration vector
This is a 'work in progress' illustration for a newspaper article about a new behavioural scanner soon coming to airports. I was asked to keep a white background and go with contrasting colors. Any suggestions as to how I can illustrate sensors and scanning/waves?

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
