Cooking iOS App Swiping Menu Design

Here’s a cooking iOS app design I’ve been working on here at Zajno. It’s an app that helps its users come up with awesome recipes based off the ingredients he or she has.
These screens represent the navigation between 2 types of menu suggestions, based on what user wants to pick from. In this particular case, it shows both vegetarian and meat menus (although you can’t really see the second type in the shot), and you can switch to either one by swiping the screen. But it could also be breakfast and dinner, or spicy and plain, or sweet and salty - it’s up to a user to decide. The second screen shows an inner menu screen, where the ingredients and process are explained.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.
