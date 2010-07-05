TheDotMack.com Social Bar

Alex Newman

The social bar for my update to TheDotMack.com - finally I have enough time to work on my own site! you can check out the work in progress at http://dotmack.bestmedialab.com -- I spent 5 hours on this social bar today and I'm pretty proud of it.

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
