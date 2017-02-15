Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antoni Botev

Plains Zebra

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Hire Me
  • Save
Plains Zebra ui freestyle what if habitat clean black white minimalist user interface zebra wildlife stripes african
Plains Zebra ui freestyle what if habitat clean black white minimalist user interface zebra wildlife stripes african
Plains Zebra ui freestyle what if habitat clean black white minimalist user interface zebra wildlife stripes african
Download color palette
  1. zebra-shot.png
  2. zebra-facts-african-wildlife.png
  3. zebra-facts-african-wildlife-scroll.png

It should be a single screen. You could see how it should look like while you scroll it.

Real pixels →

Scroll down →

---

🎁 Free UI Kit

Follow me for more updates:

👉🏻 Yolk UI
👉🏻 Instagram
👉🏻 Medium

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Antoni Botev

View profile
    • Like