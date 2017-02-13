kreatıva

Smart MZD Player - Playing Video

kreatıva
kreatıva
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart MZD Player - Playing Video zoom zoom animation gif android cast video player app mobile design infotainment car mazda
Smart MZD Player - Playing Video zoom zoom animation gif android cast video player app mobile design infotainment car mazda
Download color palette
  1. drbl.gif
  2. zoom-zoom-2.jpg

Another quick UI animation of Smart MZD Player app. This one shows how easy it is to play video on your Mazda infotainment screen. Check the attachment for a closer look.

Press “L” for l’amour and catch ya’s later!

Behance - Facebook - Twitter

kreatıva
kreatıva
Empowering brands & products with unique design and vision.
Hire Us

More by kreatıva

View profile
    • Like