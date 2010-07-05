Kyle Neath

Finalish

Kyle Neath
Kyle Neath
  • Save
Finalish
Download color palette

Lots of time with small iterations on this. I think I'm happy with the logo, and definitely liking the red. I have about 800 color schemes for that header bar, and I'm not sure if I want to change via section or via the color of the header graphic/logo.

E5245541fc5ae088dda91b8691110761
Rebound of
Alternately...
By Kyle Neath
Posted on Jul 5, 2010
Kyle Neath
Kyle Neath

More by Kyle Neath

View profile
    • Like