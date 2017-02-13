Amr Abdelaziz

Family Search

Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
  • Save
Family Search colors illustration visual ux ui island add like filter search family
Family Search colors illustration visual ux ui island add like filter search family
Download color palette
  1. family_search_small.png
  2. family_search_full.png
Family0.5x
Rebound of
Family #dailyui 17
By Amr Abdelaziz
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2017
Amr Abdelaziz
Amr Abdelaziz
Product & Visual Designer.

More by Amr Abdelaziz

View profile
    • Like