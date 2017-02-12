Juraj Zajačka

Skateboard design

Skateboard design 3d city digital art product design photography c4d retouch painting matte
Skateboard design 3d city digital art product design photography c4d retouch painting matte
My friend told me:" Make some design for my new skateboard..." ....So i did something.. :) And don't forget to check attached image with better resolution here :)

Posted on Feb 12, 2017
