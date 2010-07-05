Erica Burnett

Method and Madness

Method and Madness logo typography
I'm finally starting a tumblr blog. For now, it's just a simple place to post anything that inspires me and also to blog about design and random projects I have going on. But I wanted to create a logo or header for it.

Here's my first rough idea. I'm open to suggestions, ideas, rebounds.

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
