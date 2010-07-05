Edward Sanchez

Edward Sanchez
Edward Sanchez
Badge badge 3d vector illustration plastic metal fabric
Should be working on the band this week. Already took some photos of the band for reference. I want it to be floating as though the badge is in 0 gravity.

The hardest part will be making the texture follow the 3D curve of the band.

Not 100% happy with the metal hook yet. It's looking like plastic still.

Edward Sanchez
Edward Sanchez

