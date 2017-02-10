Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gal Shir

Timing Is Everything

Gal Shir
Gal Shir
  • Save
Timing Is Everything wet funny infographic slider biscuit boil hot mag cup coffee animation
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2017
Gal Shir
Gal Shir
Digital Artist

More by Gal Shir

View profile
    • Like