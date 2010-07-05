Paulo

Dark on Color

Paulo
Paulo
  • Save
Dark on Color white grayscale rgba meta serif pilcrow paulozoom
Download color palette

Black typeface with different alpha values on a light color.

Changing typeface size with browser window width, à lá Responsive Web Design.

Shot 1278032871
Rebound of
New paulozoom.com ? Maybe...
By Paulo
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2010
Paulo
Paulo

More by Paulo

View profile
    • Like