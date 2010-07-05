Sacha Greif

iPhone 4 News App

iphone iphone 4 news mobile touch
Designing for the iPhone 4 for the first time. Everything looks freakishly large at 100%, and type looks pretty bad at 50%. Let's hope the next MacBooks also have that Retina display!

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
