Sandro Dujmenovic

Bruschetta visual identity 2nd version

Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic
  • Save
Bruschetta visual identity 2nd version logo logotype restaurant
Download color palette
580a6faca73662b719a3df0c97ce4582
Rebound of
Bruschetta visual identity
By Sandro Dujmenovic
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2010
Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic

More by Sandro Dujmenovic

View profile
    • Like