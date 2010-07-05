Sacha Greif

Probably the ugliest Dribbble shot ever! But I figure the uglier my wireframes are, the less chance there is I get feedback such as "it's ok I guess, but do you think we could add a little color to the design?" ;)

(this shot also has the dubious honor of being the first ever shot tagged "ugly")

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
