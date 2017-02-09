Vucko

The Power of Like / Film - 001

Why do we post certain things rather than others? What influences the aesthetics of what we create? How do we choose what is worth showing and what is not?

This film explores and meditates on the impact of a "like". The good, the ugly, and all the conflict in between.

Watch the full film here!
https://vimeo.com/203217918

Posted on Feb 9, 2017
