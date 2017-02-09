Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Power of Like - Vucko

The Power of Like - Vucko abstract power like short film vucko after effects 2d animation motion graphics
Super pumped to have had a small role in the film!
------
Why do we post certain things rather than others? What influences the aesthetics of what we create? How do we choose what is worth showing and what is not?

This film explores and meditates on the impact of a "like". The good, the ugly, and all the conflict in between.

Credits

------
Read about the process & idea

Directed by: @Andrew Vucko
Original Music & Sound Design: Cypheraudio
Written by: Caroline Leung & @Andrew Vucko
Design: @Andrew Vucko
Main Title Design: Daniel Luna
Technical Director: Zack Lovatt
Animation: Andrew Vucko, Arm Sattavorn, Daniel Luna, Luis Campos, Phil Borst, Sebastian Curi, Seth Eckert
Sound Design: John Black
Composers: Tobias Norberg, John Black
Voiceover: Michelle Falanga

Creative Director & Animator 🢂 The Furrow

