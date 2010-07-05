Sandro Dujmenovic

Bruschetta visual identity

restaurant
Logotype for a restaurant. It refers to church nearby that has ground plan in shape of key. So it is a combination of key and a fork(there are a lot of combinations and variations of layout with fork, knife and spoon).

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
