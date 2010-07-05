Jimena Catalina

From a crap sketch to a decent illustration

colour illustrator illustration sketch process
Last retouches on the burglr website, working on the landing page illustration. Sometimes the mock-up you do by hand looks like crap but that's no reason to reject it. You just will have to work harder on Illustrator

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
