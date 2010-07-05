Jay Barry

More schmutzy

Jay Barry
Jay Barry
  • Save
More schmutzy texture tan red
Download color palette

Added some schmutzy stuff, using multiple background images. Still very rough work in progress at http://petridisc.com/dev/

Dbde4f1f4cfa16aa3a76c7e4b1cce131
Rebound of
Petridisc
By Jay Barry
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2010
Jay Barry
Jay Barry

More by Jay Barry

View profile
    • Like