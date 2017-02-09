Allan Lopez
Spinning Badge C4D Experiment

Spinning Badge C4D Experiment after effects cinema 4d experiment glow gif spin badge 3d c4d
First time playing with a Cinema 4D / AE workflow. Experimenting with a rotating badge concept, using simple shapes and materials to better understand the C4D landscape. Check it @2x!

Posted on Feb 9, 2017
