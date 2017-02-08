Régine D. Carreras

Harbor Wood Logo Concept

Régine D. Carreras
Régine D. Carreras
Hire Me
  • Save
Harbor Wood Logo Concept mark illustration logo design logo branding graphic design design
Download color palette

A friend of mine along with his family have always collected driftwood from the local area and made them into pieces of art and so we collaborated on creating this mark! I really liked the idea of fingerprints + wood grain together, both being one-of-a-kind and similar in texture. Definitely alludes to the unique quality of each piece.

Check this out on Behance for a little more visuals!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/47441715/Harbor-Wood-Creations-Logo-Concept

View all tags
Posted on Feb 8, 2017
Régine D. Carreras
Régine D. Carreras
Award-winning, Butt-kicking, Partner-in-Crime & Design
Hire Me

More by Régine D. Carreras

View profile
    • Like