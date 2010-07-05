Simon Raczka

Dribbble iPhone Wallpaper

iphone wallpaper dribbble iphone 4
For all avid Dribbble users I made wallpaper for iPhone 4 and 3GS (3G can use it after redsn0w jailbreak). Full version: http://j.mp/di-wallpaper

Don't know how to setup it on your iPhone? Follow this simple instruction.

Posted on Jul 5, 2010
