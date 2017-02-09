Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Niklas Isaksson

Pigeon Logo

Niklas Isaksson
Niklas Isaksson
  • Save
Pigeon Logo 68 mexico logo skateboard pigeon tbt throwback
Download color palette

Throwback Thursday: This is a logo from the first deck I designed for Pigeon Skateboards. Obviously inspired by the great Lance Wyman and his Mexico 68 logo.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 9, 2017
Niklas Isaksson
Niklas Isaksson

More by Niklas Isaksson

View profile
    • Like