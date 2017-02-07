Super Team Deluxe | Alien 'Za

Greetings, earthlings! This Super Team Deluxe collaboration is fresh out of the oven and out of this world. Want to get your hands on one? It will be part of the Sci-Fidelity Pop Up Gallery at Creative South 2017 (April 6th - 9th in Columbus, Georgia).

A big shout out to @Justin Mezzell and @Rogie 👑 for inviting me to collaborate!