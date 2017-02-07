Ty Fortune

Super Team Deluxe | Alien 'Za

Super Team Deluxe | Alien 'Za creative south super team enamel pin lapel pin flat simple illustration pizza scifi ufo alien pin
Greetings, earthlings! This Super Team Deluxe collaboration is fresh out of the oven and out of this world. Want to get your hands on one? It will be part of the Sci-Fidelity Pop Up Gallery at Creative South 2017 (April 6th - 9th in Columbus, Georgia).

A big shout out to @Justin Mezzell and @Rogie 👑 for inviting me to collaborate!

Product Designer, illustrator, musician. 🌈✊🏿🌱
