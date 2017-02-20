Marco Santonocito

Beach Love / Auth

Marco Santonocito
Marco Santonocito
  • Save
Beach Love / Auth auth signup login beach love dating tinder walkthrough ios app cta
Beach Love / Auth auth signup login beach love dating tinder walkthrough ios app cta
Download color palette
  1. beachlove_-_login.png
  2. beach-love-3_2x.jpg

Beach Love is an event in Italy with more than 20.000 attendees. I designed this mobile dating application that allows people to discover other attendees and ask them to meet. Maybe they could find the true love :)

Follow me:
Dribbble | Behance | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2017
Marco Santonocito
Marco Santonocito

More by Marco Santonocito

View profile
    • Like