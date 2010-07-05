👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Purely for fun - I've been seeing some things like this around recently and wanted to give it a shot myself. Thankfully I have a great photographer friend, so this was starting from one of his shots found here http://johnsmiller.com/mix/index.html
MANY ideas taken form:
http://abduzeedo.com/flashing-design-photoshop-mike-speero
&
http://abduzeedo.com/soul-rebel-poster-tutorial
So thank you Adbuzeedo for the inspiration! :)