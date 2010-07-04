Share & Like

Soleio

I’m very pleased with the UI we launched for the Like button widget, so much so that I’d like to use a similar component for sending a message.

With well over 100,000 sites using the widget, we can now bootstrap a single sharing mechanism for the entire internet.

Want to work on this with me?

Posted on Jul 4, 2010
