Cuberto

Animated studying process

Cuberto
Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Animated studying process cards motion animation icon design ux cuberto app ios iphone ui
Download color palette

Education app we designed and developed lately. This is the case when the design has not changed during the dev process and it was a good chance to bring all design ideas to life.

The full Case Study

View all tags
Posted on Feb 6, 2017
Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like