Onesift Landing Page For Company

Hi everyone!

Here is the landing page for Company of my Onesift Project.. Hope you like it and show your love by Pressing L..

The design is already live and you can find it from here... https://www.onesift.com/companies Although some components are changed by the developer.. :)

I am available for freelance work: add me @Skype: moin.ahsan1, Email me: mointex40@gmail.com