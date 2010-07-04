Ovan

Tea Time

Ovan
Ovan
  • Save
Tea Time
Download color palette

When I think of tea, it's more translucent (with a bit of reflection in it), unless you add milk to it ;-)

A86654e147b0247af23110295f9828e8
Rebound of
Design Tea
By Tim Van Damme
Posted on Jul 4, 2010
Ovan
Ovan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ovan

View profile
    • Like