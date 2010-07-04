My Portfolio Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've been quiet on Dribbble for a while because most of my time has been filled with programming more than design. But finally, a rainy day yesterday forced me to finish what I had planned to finish in August. The redesign of my personal portfolio should be launching soon. Hope you like what you see so far. :) (In case you are wondering, the font is Lodgecode from YouWorkForThem.com. I really love this font.)