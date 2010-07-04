Angela Rohner

My Portfolio Redesign

portfolio
I've been quiet on Dribbble for a while because most of my time has been filled with programming more than design. But finally, a rainy day yesterday forced me to finish what I had planned to finish in August. The redesign of my personal portfolio should be launching soon. Hope you like what you see so far. :) (In case you are wondering, the font is Lodgecode from YouWorkForThem.com. I really love this font.)

Posted on Jul 4, 2010
