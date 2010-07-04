West Valley Church Logo

Vin Thomas

Working on a church website for a small church in Monmouth, OR. The pastor wanted to turn his tattoo into the church logo.

Went from this: Tattoo Pic to what you see.

What do you think?

Posted on Jul 4, 2010
