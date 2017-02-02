Introducing InVision for iOS 2.0

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Our team recently rolled out a new and improved InVision app for mobile, and we’re excited to share it with you!
Major updates include the addition of the Conversations tab, for easy centralization and sorting of all project updates; offline support; and an improved interface all around. Check them out.
We know it’ll make managing projects on the go even easier for InVision users. Download the app and let us know what you think!
