Money4Jam Marketing Website entrepreneur minimal line-icon clean jobs careers marketing website
Money4Jam Marketing Website entrepreneur minimal line-icon clean jobs careers marketing website
Money4Jam is a micro-jobbing platform that offers businesses the opportunity to leverage a massive network of people looking to complete small jobs for financial reward. Isoflow was tasked with redesigning M4JAM’s marketing site. We tweaked the company's original colour palette and used it to create a clean, minimal site that made their complex business offerings easy to understand.

Posted on Feb 2, 2017
UX & UI design agency based in Cape Town.
