Jeff Golenski

Midnight Shift Celestial

Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski
  • Save
Midnight Shift Celestial midnight shift logo brand identity celestial blue studio
Download color palette

Redesigned identity for 2010. The droplet with a flame in the center is a visualization of "burning the midnight oil," a common phrase used in the past to describe working throughout the night... something I do best. ;-)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2010
Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski

More by Jeff Golenski

View profile
    • Like