Panther Print

Panther Print print animal pattern
Not sure what I'm going to do with this. It's inspired by an animal print-style pattern on a swimsuit that I saw. It claims to be 'panther' but I've never seen a panther that looks like that!

Posted on Jul 3, 2010
