Motoring Assistant Concept

Motoring Assistant Concept interface design abstract animation ux ui social app audio automotive motoring car design smart assistant
Work in progress for a smart assistant motoring app, with a focus on audio commands over touch interactions. Very abstract and ethereal motion, with minimal information presented beyond content type / content rating via the shapes and colours.

Low-res animation also attached!

