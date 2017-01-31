Workout baby

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
So I've never been a gym rat. Actually to be honest I hate them. I can't stand tank tops / the word "swoll" / meal prep / and the dude at my gym that yells while they are pushing weight . I did however take the steps to being way healthier the last 3 months. Ive lost 30 pounds and have been going to gym every day during odd hours so I dont have to see human beings. Im the healthiest I have ever been and it feels incredible.
So anyways I got inspired to do some UI work for Fitness Apps. Would love to do more projects like this. So if you have a connection to a fitness company thats looking for some help in Design, send them my way! Would love to chat more about it!
---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io
Email us at hello@designsupply.io