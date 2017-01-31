Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antoni Botev

Minimalistic Music Player

Minimalistic Music Player ui freestyle what if pause track play simple soundcloud player music clear minimal minimalistic
  1. music-player-shot.png
  2. minimalistic-music-player-user-interface.png

Last week I saw a friend of mine quickly going through different tracks, searching for something interesting so I thought I could try to redesign my favourite music app. Well it's a soundcloud replica, hope you like it.

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
    • Like